Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley offers discounted memberships

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With just a few days left until Christmas, the children’s museum of the Brazos Valley wants to save you money with discounted memberships.

“You can receive 10% off a membership, either a four person membership or a or a passport membership,” said Executive Director, Patricia Lindblom.

The Children’s Museum creates a learning environment through STEAM and gives families the chance to learn while also having fun.

“We do a lot of different science projects and anything that is interactive that deals with science engineering or technology.” added Lindblom.

