Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley offers discounted memberships

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With just a few days left until Christmas, the children’s museum of the Brazos Valley wants to save you money with discounted memberships.

“You can receive 10% off a membership, either a four person membership or a or a passport membership,” said Executive Director, Patricia Lindblom.

The Children’s Museum creates a learning environment through STEAM and gives families the chance to learn while also having fun.

“We do a lot of different science projects and anything that is interactive that deals with science engineering or technology.” added Lindblom.

For more information on the children’s museum of the Brazos Valley click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local restaurants open this year on Christmas Day
Large police presence temporarily blocks parking lot in Bryan
Arrest made after vehicle temporarily blocks Tejas Center parking lot in Bryan
Ainias Smith is taking on a new role for the Texas Bowl
According to police, the crash happened around 10 p.m. on December 23 near the 700 block of...
One dead, two injured in Milam County crash
Authorities identify woman killed in natural gas explosion at Rogers home

Latest News

The crash was reported near Wixon Valley just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Rollover crash slows traffic on Highway 21 near Wixon Valley
Over the past 10 years the staff at Still Creek Ranch have helped more than 300 children.
Still Creek Ranch reflects on last decade of service, discusses future plans
Over the past 10 years the staff at Still Creek Ranch have helped more than 300 children.
Still Creek Ranch reflects on last decade of service, discusses plans for the future
Washed out road in Caldwell brought people together this Christmas weekend
Washed out road in Caldwell brings people together this Christmas