Looking to give back in 2024? Brazos Valley Food Bank is looking for volunteers

The food bank is always looking for volunteers
The food bank is always looking for volunteers(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If your 2024 resolutions include giving back to your community, the Brazos Valley Food Bank has several opportunities.

Theresa Mangapora, the Executive Director at the Brazos Valley Food Bank, said the food bank is always looking for volunteers to help sort food, or if you want to be more hands-on, partner food pantries typically need help with intake or client processing.

She also said you can also host a food drive to start the new year.

“I know you feel like you just did one if you participated in the Food for Families Food Drive but that food will be gone before we know it and so collecting food from your church or from your business, a food drive in January would be spectacular,” she said.

Mangapora pointed to a new survey from the USDA that showed more than 55% of adults in food-insecure households work full-time.

“All of us are probably one paycheck away from our circumstances looking very different and if we could be humble about that, we might have more empathy for those that are in those situations,” Mangapora said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence temporarily blocks parking lot in Bryan
Arrest made after vehicle temporarily blocks Tejas Center parking lot in Bryan
Local restaurants open this year on Christmas Day
Ainias Smith is taking on a new role for the Texas Bowl
Authorities identify woman killed in natural gas explosion at Rogers home
According to police, the crash happened around 10 p.m. on December 23 near the 700 block of...
One dead, two injured in Milam County crash

Latest News

Tuesday Night Weather Update | December 26
New Year's Eve traffic safety
Officials remind everyone to prioritize safety this New Year’s Eve
The tragic incident in 2020 resulted in the death of three contract workers and left a fourth...
Federal safety board shares findings on fatal oil and gas well blowout in Burleson County
The tragic incident in 2020 resulted in the death of three contract workers and left a fourth...
Federal safety board shares findings on fatal oil and gas well blowout in Burleson County