Looking to give back in 2024? Brazos Valley Food Bank is looking for volunteers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If your 2024 resolutions include giving back to your community, the Brazos Valley Food Bank has several opportunities.

Theresa Mangapora, the Executive Director at the Brazos Valley Food Bank, said the food bank is always looking for volunteers to help sort food, or if you want to be more hands-on, partner food pantries typically need help with intake or client processing.

She also said you can also host a food drive to start the new year.

“I know you feel like you just did one if you participated in the Food for Families Food Drive but that food will be gone before we know it and so collecting food from your church or from your business, a food drive in January would be spectacular,” she said.

Mangapora pointed to a new survey from the USDA that showed more than 55% of adults in food-insecure households work full-time.

“All of us are probably one paycheck away from our circumstances looking very different and if we could be humble about that, we might have more empathy for those that are in those situations,” Mangapora said.

