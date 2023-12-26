Meet Rudy and Hunnie: Our Pets of the Week!

By Lauren Margolis
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -These sweet puppies have lots of energy to burn and lots of love to give!

Hunnie is a Husky and Lab mix who is about eight weeks old.

Hunnie was discovered by a landlord in an empty apartment and brought to Long Way Home Adoptables after she was left behind by a former tenant.

Executive Director of LWH, April Plemons, said Hunnie will do best with an active family as she will grow to be a big dog with a lot of energy.

“We’re going to need an active family for her that’s going to make sure she’s going to get all the proper enrichment and exercise that she’ll need because she’s a silly puppy,” said Plemons.

On the opposite end, Rudy is a tiny boy with a big personality.

He’s a Jack Russell Terrier and Cairn Terrier Mix puppy.

Rudy’s litter was found deceased and he was the only survivor, so LWH rescued him.

“We got him bottle-fed until he was old enough and now he’s eating big boy puppy food.”

Rudy and Hunnie are available for adoption, but LWH is also looking for volunteers to foster.

“We want to make sure that we’re matching you with a foster who is a good fit for your environment,” explained Plemons.

There is an application process to foster.

Plemons said if a foster falls in love and decides to adopt, they will usually be the first choice for that pet!

“That would be wonderful because now these pets never have to feel abandoned again,” added Plemons.

For Hunnie and Rudy’s adoption application, click here.

If you are interested in fostering a rescue, click here.

