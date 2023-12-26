Police presence temporarily blocks Tejas Center parking lot in Bryan

The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the Tejas Center parking lot
By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A large police presence temporarily blocked a parking lot in Bryan Monday night.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the Tejas Center parking lot behind HEB. Videos sent to KBTX’s Rusty Surette show police with weapons drawn shouting commands at a person in a vehicle. The vehicle had driven up on a curb and was stopped. Witnesses said police were telling people to avoid the parking lot.

The scene was clear just before 8 p.m. and a tow truck was on scene working to remove the vehicle.

KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police and we are still awaiting a response.

