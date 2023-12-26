Police presence temporarily blocks Tejas Center parking lot in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A large police presence temporarily blocked a parking lot in Bryan Monday night.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the Tejas Center parking lot behind HEB. Videos sent to KBTX’s Rusty Surette show police with weapons drawn shouting commands at a person in a vehicle. The vehicle had driven up on a curb and was stopped. Witnesses said police were telling people to avoid the parking lot.

🚨BREAKING NEWS: Large police presence at the Tejas Center in Bryan. Citizens are being asked to stay away from the area, according to message I’m receiving. Will update as soon as we get official information! 7:38 pm pic.twitter.com/KHXkEGYfRz — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) December 26, 2023

The scene was clear just before 8 p.m. and a tow truck was on scene working to remove the vehicle.

KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police and we are still awaiting a response.

