Raging Bull Street Tacos and local law enforcement deliver 25 Christmas meals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Christmas morning, Raging Bull Street Tacos and local law enforcement partnered to deliver Christmas meals.

In total, 25 meals were provided for families.

Raging Bull Tacos, with the help of Michael Ramirez with Walk-Off’s Snack Shack, prepared the food.

The Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, Bryan Fire Department, and College Station Fire Department picked up the food and delivered it to the families.

Michael Marks, the owner of Raging Bull Street Tacos, said that they started cooking at 2:30 a.m. Christmas day. The food included all the Christmas classics like turkey, green bean casserole, gravy, rolls, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie.

Marks also added that the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office helped and H-E-B donated a good portion of the food.

“We want to give back, we love our community, you guys support us a ton, it’s amazing. So we wanted to think of ways to give back to our community and one way is Christmas dinners,” Marks said. “Unfortunately, not everyone is fortunate enough to provide their own Christmas dinner or be able to have the means to even cook a Christmas dinner, so we said, ‘Hey, why not us?’”

The non-profit, Anointed Abilities, coordinated with Mike on which families from Bryan and College Station ISD needed food for Christmas this year.

Marks said he hopes this becomes an annual tradition.

