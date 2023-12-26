Rollover crash slows traffic on Highway 21 near Wixon Valley

By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews responded Tuesday to a rollover crash on Highway 21 between Bryan and Wixon Valley.

It was reported just after 1 p.m. near the Wickson Creek bridge.

Images from the scene of the crash shared with KBTX show a pickup truck rolled over in the median along with a horse trailer it was pulling.

There is also an oversized load that was off on the side of the highway.

According to scanner traffic, there are no serious injuries reported.

