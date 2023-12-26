Rollover crash slows traffic on Highway 21 near Wixon Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews responded Tuesday to a rollover crash on Highway 21 between Bryan and Wixon Valley.

It was reported just after 1 p.m. near the Wickson Creek bridge.

Images from the scene of the crash shared with KBTX show a pickup truck rolled over in the median along with a horse trailer it was pulling.

There is also an oversized load that was off on the side of the highway.

According to scanner traffic, there are no serious injuries reported.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.