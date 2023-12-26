Small town, big talent: How you can receive top-tier care in Caldwell

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Residents of Caldwell don’t have to drive to the big city to receive the care they need.

“We have experts here. We can provide that care here in this community and we can do that from an expert level,” St Joseph Physical Therapy Supervisor, Benjamin White explained. “You do not have to go to the big city to obtain the success with the quality of life that you desire.”

That quality of life is exactly what Pam Moore was searching for when she first walked through the doors of St Joseph Health in Burleson County.

“She had intestinal cancer. She had to go through chemotherapy, radiation, which had really destroyed both her confidence and her balance,” White said.

Cancer had met its match with Pam Moore.

“Negativity is not an option,” Moore said, gleaming.

This is a sentiment shared by White and his team at St Joe’s.

“Emotional resistance, or things that keep you from having joy and confidence, really destroys the centers of your brain that helps you learn new things. When you’ve lost your quality of life, and then you lose your joy, you’re not able to restore that unless someone helps you bring all of that back together,” White said.

That’s precisely what the team at St Joe’s is doing out in Caldwell.

“She [Moore] has gone from being in a walker, only able to walk for very short distances to walking long distances, walking in and out of Kyle Field, working on agility drills, and being able to hold a phone, a cup, and walk and talk to her grandchildren all at the same time,” White said, excitedly.

Moore says physical therapy has given her her independence back.

“For the patient that is saying ‘you know what? It must be age. I’m just old and I can’t do it anymore,’ I want you to know that this facility does not see that as true. We see it as a product of potential disuse and also the card that you might have been dealt in your medical history. We can help with that,” White said.

Some of the drills and movements White takes Moore through are similar to those used to rehab athletes.

“One of the things that I love about this job is that we can take tools that are stereotypically used for the athletic population and really channel them into activities that help those of the neurological realm,” he explained.

Moore says she is thrilled to receive this kind of treatment right down the street from where she lives.

“When I get this kind of one-on-one attention and it’s right here in Caldwell, it was a no-brainer,” she said.

To learn more, contact Benjamin White at (979) 567-2222 or email him benjamin.white900@commonspirit.org.

