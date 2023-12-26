Still Creek Ranch reflects on last decade of service, discusses future plans

By Justin Dorsey
Published: Dec. 26, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over the past 10 years the staff at Still Creek Ranch have helped more than 300 children.

The organization has been on a mission to help at-risk children in the Brazos Valley have a safe place to thrive since 1988.

“We like to say we take children from crisis to creation and that is defined as abuse, neglect, or abandonment,” said Executive Director, James Inmon.

Inmon says the team at the ranch has several events for the upcoming year, one of them include the Still Creek Stampede.

“It’s a big PRCA rodeo so we will have professionals out of Houston at the Brazos Expo Center on March 15, and 16, ″ added Inmon.

For more information on future events and to volunteer with Still Creek Ranch, click here.

