Texas Bowl preparations, Aggies must stop OSU running back Ollie Gordon

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team will close out the 2023 season Wednesday night down in Houston against Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl.

After the regular season, the Aggies statically held the upper hand defensively over Oklahoma State, but once you factor in holes created by players not participating in the Texas Bowl because of the NFL Draft or the transfer portal and the maroon and white defense is nothing like they were.

On the flip side Oklahoma State seems to be pretty close to the team that played for the Big 12 Championship last month.

Plus they found out of Christmas Eve that running back Ollie Gordon the second is coming back to make a run at the Heisman in 2024.

The nation’s leading rusher would like nothing more than to kick off his Heisman campaign against the Aggies. Texas A&M understands it will be a big challenge stopping number 0.

“He is elite,” Texas A&M Interim Head Coach Elijah Robinson said. “He won the Doak Walker for a reason, and we know that not just is he elite but also what is elite is the offensive line.”

“I feel like we are a great run, defensive team and a total defensive team and also for myself I feel like it is a great challenge because he is a great running back,” Texas A&M Linebacker Taurean York said. “I am a great linebacker, so I’m looking forward to facing off against him and his team.”

Ollie also ranked second in rushing yards per game and rushing touchdowns nationally.

Fifteen A&M football players have entered their names in the transfer portal since the last regular season game.

That includes on the offensive side quarterback Max Johnson, his brother and tight end Jake Johnson and wide receiver Evan Stewart.

On the defensive side, defensive linemen Walter Nolen, Fadil Diggs and Isaiah Raikes plus defensive backs Tyreek Chappell and Jardin Gilbert are also departing.

Quarterback Jaylen Henderson has seen a variety of change this season. He started as the third string QB and will now be starting his fourth game for the Aggies.

Henerson said the departures aren’t impacting his confidence going into the Texas Bowl.

“Sure we have some guys in the portal, but I’m still confident in every guy that’s playing,” Henderson said. “We have a very deep roster, so everybody that’s been practicing is doing a great job just stepping up in their role, so no matter who is playing I still feel confident. Defense is doing a great job in practice.. just ready to go no matter who is playing.”

Kick-off between the Aggies and Cowboys is at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

