COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Walter Nolen told On3Sports that he is transferring to Ole Miss.

Nolen is a former five star and the number one recruit from the 2022 class.

He was will have two years of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING: Texas A&M DL Walter Nolen has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned.



Nolen ranks as the No. 1 player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings‼️https://t.co/TtleH27U4X pic.twitter.com/p1D01hfXFt — On3 (@On3sports) December 6, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.