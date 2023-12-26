Washed out road in Caldwell brings people together this Christmas

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - When a dam washed out a section of county road 378 in Caldwell, many found themselves trapped on their own street.

This Christmas, a group of neighbors worked together to come up with a solution.

Gene Hermes, the Burleson County Sheriff, explained “A stream had burst and went over around this dam and caused it to break, and it pretty much shut down the whole road. There’s only one way in and one way out for the neighbors,”

Stranded over the weekend, neighbors on the street helped each other out.

“We were able to allow folks to cross our property, cross the bridge for our lake, and then get back on the other side of where the road failed,” said neighbor Shawn West.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office offered their help by giving neighbors rides on their utility vehicle, or ‘mule.’

“We’ve just been shuttling people back and forth,” said Hermes.

NEI construction worked through the Christmas holiday to fix the road.

“It was a straight-down bank and he just was able to bevel that bank down to where we could put some gravel on it and get folks up there,” said Burleson County Precinct 3 Commissioner, David Hildebrand.

Hildebrand said it’s is a temporary fix but they’re currently brainstorming a long-term solution to fix the road.

Hildebrand said he would like to thank the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, all the neighbors that helped out including West and Elizabeth Morris, and Larry Blum with NEI Construction for all their help and hard work put in over the weekend to make sure people were safe and taken care of.

KBTX was told several stories of how neighbors have stepped up to help each other over the weekend, giving rides, delivering medications, and ensuring people have clean water.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.