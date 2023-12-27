Boil water notice rescinded for Burleson County area

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A major road washout in Burleson County last week prompted a boil water notice for one community, but it has now been rescinded.

The following notice was shared Wednesday by authorities:

On December 23, 2023, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Milano Water Supply Corporation public water system, TX1660009, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions that occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled before use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of December 27, 2023.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Milano Water Supply, Karl Westbrook, Manager or Shanna Balderas, Office Manager at 512-455-2692. You may also email Milano Water Supply Corporation at water@milanowsc.com. If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call (512) 239-4691.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.