Bryan mayor wins ‘Mayor Ring Off 2023′ competition raising money for the Salvation Army

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This Christmas season, the Bryan and College Station mayors continued the tradition of the annual Mayor Ring Off competition.

The mayors rang the bell to help raise money for the Salvation Army on December 2.

On Tuesday, the Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station announced Mayor Bobby Gutierrez and the City of Bryan raised the most money and won the title.

This is the 17th year of the competition, and Bryan has claimed the win each year.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.