Conquer your fitness goals this year with help from the experts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the new year and you’re setting new goals.

Stepping into the gym for the first time can seem daunting, but the owners of The Arc Gym say, you got this.

“I would say the most important thing is to set realistic expectations. Whenever we’re starting our New Year’s resolution, we want to turn it into a lifestyle. You’re not going to be able to turn it into a lifestyle unless the habits you’ve picked you can do for a lifetime. All of your details of your program should align with your lifestyle outside of the gym as well,” Owner, Nicholas Gonzales, said.

If you don’t know where to start, you have the option of hiring a personal trainer.

“We’ll tell you how to do the exercises correctly and make sure we minimize the risk of injury,” Owner, Christopher Alejandro, said. “As a trainer, we’re there to talk to you, to get to know you and your family. We want to provide a sense of clarity. Not only do we create your workouts, we tell you what to do outside of your workouts. Our main goal is to have you go out into the world and workout by yourself and not need us one day.”

If you’re looking for an accountability partner, consider taking group classes.

“You can get a great workout in 30 minutes or less and you’re guaranteed to burn the calories. Plus, I love being surrounded by a community that understands that you’re trying to be better every day. It’s combining community and fitness. It makes it fun and easy,” Owner, Amber Alejandro, said.

The gym can be intimidating. Don’t let it be.

Owner, Kennedy Gonzales, recommends starting with selectorized strength machines.

“They have a little picture of what muscle group to work. When I first started with the gym, I was always looking on the chart, seeing what muscle group is highlighted. If you come in and you do each machine, you’re hitting every muscle group,” she said.

