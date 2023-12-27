Investigation underway for two drive-by shootings in Brenham

Three juveniles involved in the incident were arrested and detained for deadly conduct, and...
Three juveniles involved in the incident were arrested and detained for deadly conduct, and two adults were arrested for deadly conduct.(WAVE)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department has shared information related to two drive-by shootings this month.

The following is a news release from the City of Brenham:

The Brenham Police Department released today, December 22, 2023, details about an incident occurring on December 8, 2023, at approximately 4:36 pm. Officers responded to a shots fired call at the Brenham Village Apartments. The Brenham Police Department Criminal Investigation Division was contacted, and an investigation began.

Throughout the investigation, it was discovered that two juveniles and one adult were inside a black 4-door passenger car and had fired multiple shots in the direction of a group of individuals, including juveniles and adults, located on Park View Street. Multiple shots were fired back from the group of people toward the vehicle, and then additional shots were fired from the vehicle toward the apartment buildings. The vehicle then fled the scene. The vehicle was later located in the 800 block of Independence Street.

Shortly after this incident, an additional drive-by shooting occurred at approximately 5:10 pm, in the 800 block of Independence Street. It is believed that this second drive-by shooting was retaliatory. With the assistance of the Washington County Attorney’s Office, three juveniles involved in the incident were arrested and detained for deadly conduct, and two adults were arrested for deadly conduct. The other individuals involved in this incident have outstanding warrants for their arrest.

Both investigations are ongoing. If you have any information about these incidents, contact Detective Anderson with the Brenham Police Department at (979) 337-7370.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence temporarily blocks parking lot in Bryan
Arrest made after vehicle temporarily blocks Tejas Center parking lot in Bryan
The crash was reported near Wixon Valley just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Rollover crash slows traffic on Highway 21 near Wixon Valley
Over several years, Texas residents reported a pattern of problems with the company that...
Texas AG secures settlement with parent company of Optimum for customer complaints
The tragic incident in 2020 resulted in the death of three contract workers and left a fourth...
Federal safety board shares findings on fatal oil and gas well blowout in Burleson County
It’s unclear if the house was targeted or accidentally hit by celebratory gunfire.
Police investigating gunfire that struck Bryan home

Latest News

A major road washout in Burleson County last week prompted a boil water notice for one...
Boil water notice rescinded for Burleson County area
Wilson Drug’s closure in Hearne echoes industry-wide independent pharmacy struggles
Wilson Drug’s closure in Hearne echoes industry-wide independent pharmacy struggles
The city mayors of College Station and Bryan will face off, once again, to see who will raise...
Bryan mayor wins ‘Mayor Ring Off 2023′ competition raising money for the Salvation Army
Over several years, Texas residents reported a pattern of problems with the company that...
Texas AG secures settlement with parent company of Optimum for customer complaints