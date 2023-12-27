Police investigating gunfire that struck Bryan home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating gunfire that struck a home this past weekend.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

Police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of Beck Street.

One house was hit, but nobody was hurt.

It’s unclear if the house was targeted or accidentally hit by celebratory gunfire.

