Students from Texas A&M’s Corp of Cadets march 1,000 miles to raise awareness and funds

Project Atlas raises $15,000 for Special Operations Warrior Foundation.
Project Atlas raises $15,000 for Special Operations Warrior Foundation.(Project Atlas)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A group of eight Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets students marched 1,000 miles across Colorado to help raise awareness and funds for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.

They call it Project Atlas.

The mission is to raise funds to help assist families of fallen and disabled warriors, and this year’s goal is to raise $15,000.

Not only did they finish their 1,000-mile ruck, they have met their goal of $15,000.

This is the 6th year for Project Atlas.

They are still accepting donations until the end of December.

