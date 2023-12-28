American Red Cross to kick off 2024 with blood drive at Bryan office

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive to kick off the New Year!

The event will be on Tuesday, January 2, from 12 pm. to 6 p.m. at the Red Cross office in Bryan at 4240 Boonville Road.

Please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter BRYANCOLLEGESTATION to schedule an appointment.

For more information call 1-800-RED-CROSS or download the Blood Donor App.

