American Red Cross to kick off 2024 with blood drive at Bryan office
The event will be on Tuesday, January 2, from 12 pm. to 6 p.m.
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive to kick off the New Year!
The event will be on Tuesday, January 2, from 12 pm. to 6 p.m. at the Red Cross office in Bryan at 4240 Boonville Road.
Please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter BRYANCOLLEGESTATION to schedule an appointment.
For more information call 1-800-RED-CROSS or download the Blood Donor App.
December 28, 2023
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.