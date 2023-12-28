American Red Cross to kick off 2024 with blood drive at Bryan office

The event will be on Tuesday, January 2, from 12 pm. to 6 p.m.
The event will be on Tuesday, January 2, from 12 pm. to 6 p.m.
The event will be on Tuesday, January 2, from 12 pm. to 6 p.m.(Courtesy photo to KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive to kick off the New Year!

The event will be on Tuesday, January 2, from 12 pm. to 6 p.m. at the Red Cross office in Bryan at 4240 Boonville Road.

Please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter BRYANCOLLEGESTATION to schedule an appointment.

For more information call 1-800-RED-CROSS or download the Blood Donor App.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in San Antonio.
‘Very perplexing crime scene.’ Missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car
Three juveniles involved in the incident were arrested and detained for deadly conduct, and...
Investigation underway for two drive-by shootings in Brenham
Optimum
Texas AG secures settlement with parent company of Optimum for customer complaints
It’s unclear if the house was targeted or accidentally hit by celebratory gunfire.
Police investigating gunfire that struck Bryan home
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken...
US delegation meets with Mexico’s government on migrant influx, as officials clear border tent camp

Latest News

Brazos Valley Food Bank working to spread awareness about farm bill to help nutrition programs
Brazos Valley Food Bank working to spread awareness about farm bill to help nutrition programs
Daily Pledge- Anson Jones Elementary – Ms. Rodriguez’s class
Daily Pledge- Anson Jones Elementary – Ms. Rodriguez’s class
Daily Pledge- Southwood Valley Elementary - Mrs. Manzoor’s class
Daily Pledge- Southwood Valley Elementary - Mrs. Manzoor’s class
Daily Pledge- Kemp Caver Elementary– Ms. Carona’s class
Daily Pledge- Kemp Caver Elementary– Ms. Carona’s class
Daily Pledge- Anson Jones Elementary – Ms. Pearson’s class
Daily Pledge- Anson Jones Elementary – Ms. Pearson’s class