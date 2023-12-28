April was exceptionally rainy...and then 2023 became one of the Brazos Valley's driest of record

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 2023 was a rough year for the Brazos Valley’s weather. No overstatement. No hyperbole. Just an exceptional year of heat and drought. Spring went into overdrive, drenching the area with a half-foot surplus of rainfall in April. Then the sky shut off. The month of May fell short of expected rainfall. And then so did June. Then July. Then every month for the rest of the year. All in, all done -- 2023 will go down as one of the top 15 driest in Bryan-College Station’s 141 years of record keeping.

Easterwood Airport’s final rainfall total will end at 28.97″ of rain for the year. That officially places 2023 as the 14th driest year since 1882. Officially, this year ends with a rainfall deficit of 12.78″. April’s 8.94″ of rain helped to keep 2023 from being one of the top ten driest of record considering the May through December deficit for Bryan-College Station ended at a staggering 16.07″. Less than one inch of rain fell in the three-month period of July-August-September.

The Brazos Valley experienced the absolute hottest summer of record this year, replacing the heat tied between 2011 and 2022. Still, the drought of 2011 is one of record in Texas considering the abysmally dry conditions in the spring that was part of the catalyst of that year’s summer heat.

YEARLY RAINFALL IN BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION SINCE 2015

YearRainfall TotalCompared to Average
201558.31″+16.56″
201646.79″+5.04″
201752.17″+10.42″
201850.00″+8.25″
201936.29″-5.46″
202030.69″-11.06″
202119.90″ (3rd Driest on Record)-21.85″
202235.12-6.63″
202328.97″-12.87″

Every official reporting/climate site, designated by the National Weather Service, ended in a rainfall deficit for the year. Brenham’s year-to-date rainfall ended a hair over 18″ behind average. Madisonville came close to a ten-inch deficit, while just down the road, Huntsville snagged the most rain and ended the year a little over four and a quarter inches behind.

2023 ends with Stage 1 “Moderate” Drought over much of the Brazos Valley. A majority of Brazos, Madison, Leon, and Western Houston Counties close out December in Stage 2 “Severe” Drought conditions.

