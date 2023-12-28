Brazos Valley Food Bank spreads awareness about legislation to help nutrition programs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Food insecurity is on the rise all over the country, and although organizations like the Brazos Valley Food Bank are working to end it they still need assistance from lawmakers.

The Farm Bill is a spending package that subsidizes American farmers and also provides food assistance to millions of Americans across the nation.

Current funding is in place through September of 2024 to provide food assistance, but a new Farm Bill or continuing of the current will need to happen before that cut-off.

“We would like to see when it is renegotiated some extra money in there for nutrition programs,” said Executive Director of the Brazos Valley Food Bank, Theresa Mangapora.

Mangapora tells KBTX that if the bill is not passed or extended, several programs will go without the food they need to continue.

“About a third of the food that we give out comes from this bill,” added Mangapora.

