Brazos Valley Food Bank spreads awareness about legislation to help nutrition programs

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Food insecurity is on the rise all over the country, and although organizations like the Brazos Valley Food Bank are working to end it they still need assistance from lawmakers.

The Farm Bill is a spending package that subsidizes American farmers and also provides food assistance to millions of Americans across the nation.

Current funding is in place through September of 2024 to provide food assistance, but a new Farm Bill or continuing of the current will need to happen before that cut-off.

“We would like to see when it is renegotiated some extra money in there for nutrition programs,” said Executive Director of the Brazos Valley Food Bank, Theresa Mangapora.

Mangapora tells KBTX that if the bill is not passed or extended, several programs will go without the food they need to continue.

“About a third of the food that we give out comes from this bill,” added Mangapora.

To send a letter to lawmakers you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in San Antonio.
‘Very perplexing crime scene.’ Missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car
Three juveniles involved in the incident were arrested and detained for deadly conduct, and...
Investigation underway for two drive-by shootings in Brenham
Optimum
Texas AG secures settlement with parent company of Optimum for customer complaints
It’s unclear if the house was targeted or accidentally hit by celebratory gunfire.
Police investigating gunfire that struck Bryan home
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken...
US delegation meets with Mexico’s government on migrant influx, as officials clear border tent camp

Latest News

The event will be on Tuesday, January 2, from 12 pm. to 6 p.m.
American Red Cross to kick off 2024 with blood drive at Bryan office
Brazos Valley Food Bank working to spread awareness about farm bill to help nutrition programs
Brazos Valley Food Bank working to spread awareness about farm bill to help nutrition programs
Daily Pledge- Anson Jones Elementary – Ms. Rodriguez’s class
Daily Pledge- Anson Jones Elementary – Ms. Rodriguez’s class
Daily Pledge- Southwood Valley Elementary - Mrs. Manzoor’s class
Daily Pledge- Southwood Valley Elementary - Mrs. Manzoor’s class