Bryan advances to gold bracket in Aggieland Invitational

Bryan Vikings basketball logo
Bryan Vikings basketball logo(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan High School girls’ basketball team went 2-0 on day one of the Aggieland Invitational on Wednesday.

The Vikings began the day with a 55-38 win over Nimitz and followed that up with a 79-68 win over Greenhill School from Dallas. The Vikings trailed by double digits in the game against Greenhill but were able to mount a comeback.

Bryan advances to the gold bracket and will play its first game at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at College Station High School. Both A&M Consolidated and Rudder also advanced to the gold bracket. The Aggieland Invitational wraps up on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence temporarily blocks parking lot in Bryan
Arrest made after vehicle temporarily blocks Tejas Center parking lot in Bryan
The crash was reported near Wixon Valley just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Rollover crash slows traffic on Highway 21 near Wixon Valley
Over several years, Texas residents reported a pattern of problems with the company that...
Texas AG secures settlement with parent company of Optimum for customer complaints
It’s unclear if the house was targeted or accidentally hit by celebratory gunfire.
Police investigating gunfire that struck Bryan home
The tragic incident in 2020 resulted in the death of three contract workers and left a fourth...
Federal safety board shares findings on fatal oil and gas well blowout in Burleson County

Latest News

Live Texas Bowl 6 PM
Live Texas Bowl 6 PM
Texas Bowl preparations 6 PM
Texas Bowl preparations 6 PM
The Texas A&M football team will close out the 2023 season in Houston against Oklahoma State...
Texas Bowl preparations, Aggies must stop OSU running back Ollie Gordon
Walter Nolen transferring to Ole Miss
Walter Nolen transferring to Ole Miss