Bryan advances to gold bracket in Aggieland Invitational

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan High School girls’ basketball team went 2-0 on day one of the Aggieland Invitational on Wednesday.

The Vikings began the day with a 55-38 win over Nimitz and followed that up with a 79-68 win over Greenhill School from Dallas. The Vikings trailed by double digits in the game against Greenhill but were able to mount a comeback.

Bryan advances to the gold bracket and will play its first game at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at College Station High School. Both A&M Consolidated and Rudder also advanced to the gold bracket. The Aggieland Invitational wraps up on Friday.

