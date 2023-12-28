Coordinators officially announced for A&M football

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko announced the addition of Jay Bateman as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

A 25-year coaching veteran, Bateman comes to Aggieland following two seasons at Florida as the inside linebackers coach and three seasons as the defensive coordinator at North Carolina.

During his first year at Florida, Bateman’s unit contributed to a Florida defense that helped lead the SEC, producing 22 takeaways during the 2022 season.

Bateman delivered two NFL Draft picks including Ventrell Miller, who was picked in the fourth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars, along with Amari Burney who was selected by Las Vegas in the sixth round.

Bateman made the move to Gainesville after spending three seasons as North Carolina’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach (2019-21).

Upon his arrival, Bateman helped engineer major improvements in the Tar Heel defense which was one of the nation’s top five most improved units in total defense, scoring defense and rushing defense that year.

Bateman’s aggressive style was evident in the 36.0 sacks the team produced in 2020, the fifth-most in the nation that season and the most for a North Carolina defense since 2000.

The Tar Heels also boasted top-35 rankings in scoring defense, total defense and rushing defense among teams that played at least 10 games that season.

During his time with the Tar Heels, Bateman helped develop two NFL Draft picks, including first team All-American Chazz Surrat who was picked in the third round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, along with Jason Strowbridge who was selected in the fifth round by the Miami Dolphins in 2020.

Prior to UNC, Bateman spent five seasons (2014-18) as Army’s defensive coordinator. Army won 29 games during Bateman’s tenure, including three bowl games during his last three seasons, which included two top-10 finishes in total defense.

Bateman was one of five finalists for the 2018 Broyles Award and a semifinalist in 2016. In 2018, Bateman led Army’s defense to finish eighth nationally in total defense (295.5 ypg) and 10th in scoring defense (17.7 ppg).

The Black Knights finished third in the nation in red zone defense and 14th in passing defense in 2017.

In 2016, Bateman guided a defense that ranked fourth nationally in total defense (291.5 ypg), sixth in passing defense (170.2 ypg) and 18th in rushing defense (121.2 ypg).

The Army defensive unit also ranked 16th in scoring defense, allowing 19 points-per-game, while increasing its interception total from six in 2015 to 17 in 2016.

Prior to Army, Bateman spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Ball State (2011-13) after five seasons as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Elon (2006-10).

He also made stops at Lehigh (2005) and Richmond (2004). Bateman gained head coaching experience at Siena College.

He led the program from 2000-03 after spending one season as an assistant coach on staff. Bateman began his coaching career in 1997, spending two years on staff at Hampden-Sydney.

Bateman is a 1995 graduate of Randolph-Macon.

Bateman is a native of Richmond, Virginia. He and his wife Heather have two children, Bea and CJ.

Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko announced the hiring of Collin Klein as the new Aggie offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Klein spent the previous seven seasons at his alma mater Kansas State where he served as the offensive coordinator (2022-23) and quarterbacks coach (2017-23). As a player, Klein finished as a 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist behind Aggie Johnny Manziel.

Klein orchestrated one of the nation’s highest scoring offenses in 2023, including a nation-leading 78.7-percent touchdown conversion rate in the red zone. His offense ranked in the top 25 in numerous categories, including No. 8 in 3rd down conversions (.494), No. 10 in scoring offense (37.8 ppg), No. 13 in rushing offense (198.7 ypg) and No. 23 in total offense (446.1 ypg). His offense surpassed the 400-plus yard total in seven games, including five games of 450-plus yards.

In 2022, Klein made an immediate impact in his first full season as offensive coordinator as he directed Kansas State to a Big 12 title. The Wildcats’ rushing attack benefited the most, ranking 15th-best in the nation with 208.3 rushing yards per game, an improvement of 45.9 yards per game from the 2021 season. That season he sparked an offense which ranked No. 76 in scoring offense in 2021 (27.5 ppg) to No. 36 in the country scoring 32.3 points per game.

Klein began his post-collegiate journey as an assistant director of recruiting operations and defensive quality control coach at K-State in 2014 before serving as an offensive graduate assistant the following season. He secured his first coaching position at Northern Iowa as the quarterbacks coach in 2016, before returning to his alma mater in 2017.

As a starting quarterback he led the Wildcats to a 21-5 record in 2011 and 2012, which was highlighted with a No. 1 national ranking, Big 12 Championship and Fiesta Bowl berth in 2012, as well as winning the Johnny Unitas Award.

Klein earned his undergraduate degree from Kansas State in December 2011 in business financial services and controllership, later receiving his master’s degree in academic advising in December 2019. Klein and his wife, Shalin, have three sons, Beric, Rhett and Trek, and one daughter, Briar.

