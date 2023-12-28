Deadline to apply for College Station boards, committees, and commissions approaching

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The deadline to apply for several different committees, commissions and boards in the City of College Station is quickly approaching.

Residents have until Friday, Dec. 29 to apply for any of the open positions.

Organizations with resident advisory boards include Aggieland Humane Society, B/CS Library Committee, and Planning and Zoning Commission.

The College Station City Council will consider applications during it’s regular meetings next year in January.

You can find more information on what boards have openings and applications here.

