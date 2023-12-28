In Depth: Apps and Websites You Should Know

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nearly half of all child exploitation cases start online, according to the FBI. In a world that gets more technologically advanced each day, it can seem like a losing battle to keep kids safe online.

Experts say the first step in combating child predators is to understand how they can reach children in the first place. Many commonly used apps can turn menacing at the click of a button and it’s important to keep communication with children open.

Snapchat, Instagram, and similar social networks let users take and share photos and videos, and even their location. Those messages can also be set to disappear over time. Once a message is sent, users don’t always have control over what happens next. Those consequences are something Scotty’s House Executive Director Cary Baker says most kids don’t understand.

“Kids don’t understand the permanency of taking a picture and the loss of control once you send that image to someone else,” said Baker. “They don’t get that once it leaves their device or whatever they use to take that picture, once they send it to somebody else they have no control over what happens to it.”

Messenger apps like Kik, Discord, Wickr, Telegram, and WhatsApp may also be used for messaging friends, but they can allow anonymous messaging and video chats with others.

Similarly, live video apps are a prime target. Twitch is known for video games and esports, but an independent investigation showed hundreds of thousands of children have been mass-targeted on the app.

Baker says keeping the line of communication open with your children is vital to keeping them safe online.

“Fifty-five percent of human trafficking starts via social media,” said Baker. “And so there are so many risks to children. It’s important as parents to talk to your kids about acting appropriately on social media, when they’re on the internet and making sure that they know that they can go to an adult if they see something that is confusing or scary or that they don’t understand.”

No service has become more synonymous with child exploitation than the dark or deep web. One study showed as much as 80% of traffic on the dark web went to services that offered illegal pornography.

“Keep the communication open with your kids,” said Manry. “Watch them, watch their behavior. If they have to go off and lock their bedroom door too many times and you think something’s up, be a parent, investigate that, get their phone. Look at their phone. Check their apps.”

Being a safe person for your children to talk to is paramount for making they’ll come to you.

“Parents need to be open and honest with their kids about what is on the internet. They need to reassure their child that if you come to me because you’ve seen something and you have questions it doesn’t mean your device is going to be taken away,” said Baker. “If there is a threat of a child losing a phone or a tablet, they’re not going to tell you, and so letting them know that if they see something they don’t understand they should come to you so you can you can have a conversation with them.”

For Scotty’s House resources on protecting your child, click here.

