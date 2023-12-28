In Depth: How FBI agents caught Clinton Harnden

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Clinton Harnden, of College Station, was arrested in November on child pornography charges. Like so many other child exploitation cases, the FBI tracked him down through a web of digital evidence and other predators.

Harnden’s case began long before him, with another FBI office and another suspect in another state.

Edward Green

Edward Green told authorities drove 11 hours from North Augusta, South Carolina to Toledo, Ohio hoping to start a “sexual relationship” with a 7-year-old, according to court documents.

From April 11-24, 2023, Green thought he had been communicating on Kik, an instant messaging app, with a father who was setting up a “sexual encounter” for his 7-year-old daughter. Instead, Green had been speaking with federal agents. When he arrived at the prearranged location in Toledo, FBI agents and task force members were waiting. After identifying him through the images he sent on Kik, agents arrested Green for traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and coercion and enticement.

In chats online, Green told authorities he’d just returned from a stay in Australia because his visa had expired. Before that, Green was a decorated veteran of the Persian Gulf, Iraq and Afghan Wars who had served in both the Navy and the Army. Following his retirement, Green’s LinkedIn he worked as an instructor and head of the ROTC program at Coastal Carolina University.

As the FBI investigated Green, they were able to track the people he was exchanging illegal content with on the internet.

“It is not uncommon to have one investigation ongoing and then it turns into another investigation just because through that process you’re going to identify like-minded individuals,” said Charles Wilkes, Supervisory Special Agent in Bryan-College Station.

Messages on Green’s phone led investigators to the next person involved in the case, a woman in Pontiac, Michigan.

Sarah Chadwick

A criminal complaint shows a woman named Sarah Chadwick and Green spent December 2022 messaging on apps like Wickr, WhatsApp and Telegram, sharing and talking about child pornography.

Chadwick was arrested at her home in early November 2023. According to court records, she agreed to speak with the FBI at their office and told them they would find child pornography images and videos on her phone. Those records say she had also taken and shared photos of a nude 8-year-old she was close with about six years ago.

Chadwick was charged with distributing child pornography photos and videos, including what the government calls “minors engaging in sexual activity,” that included infants and toddlers.

Records suggest Chadwick spoke openly with agents about some of the people she had interacted with online, including a man she had messaged just days earlier, Clinton Harnden.

Clinton Harnden

A criminal complaint from the Southern District of Texas says Chadwick spent nearly a year, from around Jan. 6 to Nov. 6, 2023, sharing child pornography with Clinton Harnden. They had been in contact just two days before Chadwick was arrested. After agents searched Chadwick’s phone, they found she sent a significant amount of child sexual abuse material to Harnden using WhatsApp. She told Harnden her name was Tilly.

Chadwick was able to tell federal agents that Harnden was closely associated with Texas A&M University, according to court documents. That information quickly led agents to stake out his home in College Station. During that time, agents were still reviewing the messages between Harnden and Chadwick. Court documents show Chadwick would send Harnden child pornography and then ask for his thoughts on the material.

Harnden often used the term “pizza” to talk about child pornography. According to the FBI this is a code word “used by individuals to discuss child sexual abuse material in public forums without detection.” For example, Chadwick asked Harnden if he thought she was horrible because of all the “pizza.” Court documents show Harnden replied, “pizza is one of my favorite foods.”

Agents also reviewed a guide Chadwick sent Harnden that detailed how to sexually abuse female children between the ages of 2 and 9, along with other material that depicted the sexual abuse of children that ranged from less than a year to 9 years old.

Court records also show Harnden told Chadwick he engaged in self-pleasure around a child and described how he rubbed his genitals on the child while they were sleeping.

On Nov. 11, agents executed a search warrant at Harnden’s College Station home. There, he admitted to agents he used WhatsApp to communicate with a woman he believed was named Tilly, according to court documents.

Harnden told agents he originally met Chadwick on Tumblr, a microblogging and social networking website. Records say his page was filled with posts and responses about pornographic material, including child pornography. Agents learned Harnden also chatted with a woman named Monica on Snapchat, an instant messaging app and service whose principal feature is that pictures and messages are usually only available for a short time before they become inaccessible.

Court documents show Monica told Harnden to join Wickr, an encrypted instant messenger, and added him to a group dedicated to sharing child sexual abuse material of boys and girls aged 7 and up.

FBI agents arrested Harnden on Nov. 11 and charged him with receiving and possessing child pornography.

On Nov. 16, a federal judge in the Southern District of Texas ordered Harnden to stay at the home of a relative who also lives in College Station under some strict conditions while he awaits trial. He will be required to wear an ankle monitor, maintain restrictions on travel, have no contact with any minors under the age of 18, and remain off the internet other than for work.

Harnden must maintain employment as a condition of his release, but Texas A&M confirmed to KBTX on Dec. 1 that Harnden was no longer employed at the university.

His next appearance in a federal court is set for 2024.

