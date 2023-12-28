In Depth: How FBI agents caught Matthew Johnson

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Matthew Johnson, 33, is currently awaiting trial on federal child pornography charges. In a November hearing, Johnson was allowed to return home to Bryan-College Station on house arrest while awaiting trial.

Federal agents first became aware of Johnson in 2019 when detectives observed an IP address from California sharing files on an encrypted service. Those files turned out to be child pornography.

Johnson was a counselor at a Seventh-Day Adventist school in California who was also involved with a church’s youth and a camp counselor, according to a report from CBS Los Angeles.

Johnson was arrested on March 4, 2020, when federal agents showed up at his home with a search warrant. He was charged with 14 counts of possession, production and distribution of child pornography. During his interview with agents, court records show Johnson admitted he’d been viewing child pornography since he was 14 years old. Agents learned he used his position as a school counselor to violate students in their most vulnerable moments.

It’s a trend law enforcement experts say they see often.

“They’re a predator, a child predator. They’re a hunter. Hunters are going to put themselves in places where their prey is, and for these guys, they prey on kids. So you’re gonna find them in school teaching positions. You’re gonna find them in youth Minister positions. They’re going to position themselves where they can have access to the children,” said private investigator Donnie Manry, who spent two and a half decades in law enforcement before entering private practice.

Johnson told agents he placed a camera in a boys bathroom across the hall from his office. He then sold and distributed recordings of over 60 boys between the ages of 8 and 12, according to court documents.

Agents also served a warrant at the school where Johnson worked, recovering multiple recordings and a hard drive. They learned Johnson only saved videos of young boys and placed the camera to catch “body parts of minors,” according to federal prosecutors. When he was arrested, records say Johnson possessed over 600 child pornography images.

In January 2021, three of Johnson’s alleged victims filed a complaint against him, the Southeastern California Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists, the North American Division of Seventh-Day Adventists Office of Education and his employer, La Sierra Academy.

The complaint says the organizations knew Johnson had previously engaged in what attorneys say was “dangerous and inappropriate conduct with children” but continued to employ him and give him access to the alleged victims, according to another report from CBS Los Angeles.

Once Johnson was released on bail, the COVID-19 pandemic and the havoc it wreaked on administrative systems allowed him to slip through the cracks and relocate to Texas. In April 2022, a new agent assigned to the case discovered Johnson’s charges were never filed in the state of California. In March 2023, a California grand jury indicted Johnson on the charges, leading to his arrest in Bryan, Texas in November.

On Nov. 13, federal agents once again arrested Johnson and charged him with 14 counts of possession, production and distribution of child pornography.

When questioned during an arraignment in Houston, Johnson said his family moved because the case was “widely publicized” and his wife accepted a job at Texas A&M.

On Nov. 16, a federal judge in the Southern District of Texas ruled Johnson could return to his home while awaiting trial, provided he wears an ankle monitor, remains largely on house arrest, has no contact with any minors under the age of 18, and remains off the internet other than for work, where his activities are monitored.

His next appearance in a federal court is set for 2024.

