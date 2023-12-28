In Depth: Sentencing for Child Pornography Offenders

(MGN)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The vast majority of child pornography offenders are men, overwhelmingly white and usually college-educated with little to no criminal record, according to the FBI.

Advocates against child exploitation will also say the perpetrators who are producing, distributing or looking at child pornography are usually not strangers.

“The number of individuals that perpetrate on children, 99% of them are known by the child. It is your family friends, it is your family members who are abusing children,” said Cary Baker, Executive Director of Scotty’s House.

But what happens to these predators after they’re caught? According to the FBI, 99.1% of child pornography offenders are sentenced to prison.

In 2003, congress passed the PROTECT Act with the intent of preventing child abuse as well as investigating and prosecuting violent crimes against children. Within that law, congress increased the minimum sentence to five years for child pornography possession, 10 years for distribution and 15 years for production offenses.

The law also provided enhancements for using technology for producing, possessing or receiving child pornography, but a study conducted almost 20 years later showed those enhancements have not kept pace with technological advancements.

“Due to advancements in technology, enhancements that were only intended to apply to the most serious child pornography offenses were routinely applied to most non-production child pornography offenders,” a report from the United States Sentencing Commission said.

According to the report, in 2019, over 95% of non-production child pornography offenders received enhancements for using a computer.

“The use of the internet has increased the ability for predators to exploit children much more widely and much more often,” said Supervisory Special Agent for Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force Torrence White.

Even as arrests increase and enhancements are added to sentences, the average sentence is below the average guideline minimum, data from 2019 shows.

“Although the difference between the average guideline minimum and average sentence imposed has remained somewhat stable since fiscal year 2014, the long-term trend shows that most courts believe [the PROTECT Act] is generally too severe and does not appropriately measure offender culpability in the typical non-production child pornography case.”

Less than 30% of non-production child pornography offenders received a sentence within the guideline range in 2019. Charging practices, guideline ranges, and sentencing practices of judges all contributed to some degree to these disparities, according to the report.

To read the United States Sentencing Commission Report on non-production child pornography offenses, click here.

To read the United States Sentencing Commission Report on child pornography production offenses, click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in San Antonio.
‘Very perplexing crime scene.’ Missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car
Three juveniles involved in the incident were arrested and detained for deadly conduct, and...
Investigation underway for two drive-by shootings in Brenham
Optimum
Texas AG secures settlement with parent company of Optimum for customer complaints
It’s unclear if the house was targeted or accidentally hit by celebratory gunfire.
Police investigating gunfire that struck Bryan home
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken...
US delegation meets with Mexico’s government on migrant influx, as officials clear border tent camp

Latest News

Brazos Valley Food Bank working to spread awareness about farm bill to help nutrition programs
Brazos Valley Food Bank spreads awareness about legislation to help nutrition programs
The event will be on Tuesday, January 2, from 12 pm. to 6 p.m.
American Red Cross to kick off 2024 with blood drive at Bryan office
FBI
In Depth: How the FBI tracks and arrests anonymous predators
Scotty's House
In Depth: What You Should Know about Child Exploitation Online