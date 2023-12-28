In Depth: What You Should Know about Child Exploitation Online

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Southern District Court of Texas, which spans from the Brazos Valley, Houston to Laredo and down to Brownsville and McAllen, is the top location for child pornography offender cases nationally, according to the United States Sentencing Commission.

“It’s really important to know that it is not the scary individual that movies and television has has led us to believe it is. The number of individuals that perpetrate on children, 99% of them are known by the child. It is your family friends it is your family members who are abusing children,” Cary Baker, Executive Director of Scotty’s House.

Ninety-nine percent of child pornography offenders are men, they average about 41 years old and are overwhelmingly white with little to no prior criminal history, according to the FBI.

Keeping your children safe online is changing day-by-day, but the FBI and Scotty’s House work to arm parents with knowledge and resources to better protect their kids.

First and foremost, keeping communication open is key.

“When you as a parent determine it’s time for your child to have access to a tablet or a phone you need to have those conversations because [kids] are going to come across content either through internet searches, just browsing the internet through social media, but also YouTube,” said Baker.

Establishing clear guidelines and teaching children to spot red flags can keep children safe. It’s important to know what is on their phones and devices

“Review games, apps, and social media sites before they are downloaded or used by children,” according to the FBI. “Pay particular attention to apps and sites that feature end-to-end encryption, direct messaging, video chats, file uploads, and user anonymity, which are frequently relied upon by online child predators.”

Teach children about body safety and boundaries, the FBI says, including the importance of saying “no” to inappropriate requests both in the physical world and the virtual world.

Be alert to potential signs of abuse, which can include changes in children’s use of electronic devices, attempts to conceal online activity, withdrawn behavior, angry outbursts, anxiety, and depression.

Scotty’s House works to prevent child exploitation, but they’re also a resource for victims.

“We know that sexual abuse is a part of a child’s story,” said Baker. “We don’t want it to be the entire story, we want it to be just a chapter in the story of their life.”

Scotty’s House is a group of professional counselors, forensic experts, and administrators that work to provide safety, healing, and justice for children victimized by abuse through professional assessment, counseling, and education in a compassionate and collaborative approach.

“There are resources, there is help. If you find yourself in this cycle of victimization, please reach out. Let somebody know,” said Baker.

If you’re concerned about someone you know, you can make a tip online now at ic3.gov or by calling 1-800-CALL FBI

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also has resources online for filing a report or beginning a conversation.

