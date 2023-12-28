Grimes County Sheriff’s Office seeking information on business burglary

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about a business burglary in Bedias.

It happened earlier this week at a well-drilling business in the 8000 block of FM 1696.

Pictures of the items stolen can be found here.

A black or dark blue truck was seen in the area at the time of the burglary as well as two male suspects.

If you have any information about these thefts, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (936) 873-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 873-2151.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in San Antonio.
‘Very perplexing crime scene.’ Missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car
Three juveniles involved in the incident were arrested and detained for deadly conduct, and...
Investigation underway for two drive-by shootings in Brenham
Optimum
Texas AG secures settlement with parent company of Optimum for customer complaints
It’s unclear if the house was targeted or accidentally hit by celebratory gunfire.
Police investigating gunfire that struck Bryan home
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken...
US delegation meets with Mexico’s government on migrant influx, as officials clear border tent camp

Latest News

Thursday Evening Weather Forecast | December 28
Consumers’ hearts and wallets were wide open this holiday season
Consumers spent more for less payoff this holiday season
One option to safely dispose of your Christmas tree is to recycle it.
How to safely recycle your Christmas tree
In 2022, December 29 was the busiest travel day for the entire year.
Year-end holiday travel expected to be busy, experts share advice