Grimes County Sheriff’s Office seeking information on business burglary

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about a business burglary in Bedias.

It happened earlier this week at a well-drilling business in the 8000 block of FM 1696.

Pictures of the items stolen can be found here.

A black or dark blue truck was seen in the area at the time of the burglary as well as two male suspects.

If you have any information about these thefts, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (936) 873-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 873-2151.

