How to safely recycle your Christmas tree

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One option to safely dispose of your Christmas tree is to recycle it.

The City of Bryan is collecting live Christmas trees at no additional cost, and it’s as easy as taking out the trash.

You can leave your live Christmas tree on the curb during your brush and bulky items pickup day. All decorations must be removed from the tree.

You can find your brush/bulky items pickup day by visiting this link.

