How to set realistic running goals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lace up your sneakers and get moving!

If 2024 is your year to start running, you’re in luck.

Brazos Runners Club accepts runners of all skill levels.

“We welcome all runners, all ages, all levels. We have university students. We have retired professors in the club. There’s a little bit of something for everybody. You can run a 15 minute mile or a 6 minute mile,” Board Member, Adrienne Neal, said.

Neal recommends starting out with a walk/run method.

“It’s lower impact. It’s easier on your joints and your muscles. A friend of mine once equated running with learning how to play guitar. It’s not very comfortable at first, but the more you do it, the more you get callous to it. What seems almost impossible at first becomes second nature,” she said.

Neal, a Sport Psychology Consultant, says it’s important to remember your “why.”

“You really want to have a grasp of why you want to run. Why you started and what do you want to do with the sport,” she explained. “Say we want to finish the BCS half Marathon next year. Our goals need to be big enough so we want to work on them, but not so scary or too big that we end up losing motivation.”

You can learn more about Brazos Runners Club here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.