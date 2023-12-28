Impress your guests with these plating techniques from Red Board Tavern & Table

By Abigail Metsch
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last week, Chef Craig Schmidt taught us how to make the perfect pasta dish to pair with our chicken.

Now, it’s time to impress your dinner guests by plating your meal the right way.

Chef Craig used a simple presentation for this one.

First, lay down your Spätzle.

The, set your chicken breast on top.

Next, you’ll lay your heirloom carrots and green beans besides the chicken breast.

Cover your dish with a drizzle of sauce and top your chicken breast with finely shredded green onions.

“We put them in cold water and they crinkle and curl. It looks super cool,” Chef Craig said.

For more delicious recipes, visit Red Board Table & Tavern in Navasota Wednesday through Saturday from 7am to 11pm and Sunday from 7am to 8pm.

To place an order for carry out, call (936) 727- 2537.

