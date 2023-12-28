“Jack’s Jazz Fest” event to celebrate the life of Jack Wiederstein

By Julia Lewis
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station family is looking to honor their child whom they lost earlier this year.

Jack Wiederstein, a Wellborn Middle School student, passed away in May after taking his own life.

Jack’s mom, Sharon Baker-Hughes, described the 13-year-old as smart, funny, and kind.

“He was just a really great kid. He carried gum all the time to hand out to people in middle school. He was like ‘Ya know, everybody is just so sad and stressed’ and so he would just hand out gum to people and tell them to have a great day and that really was just who he was,” said Sharon.

To honor him, Jack’s parents are hosting “Jack’s Jazz Fest” on December 31st, which would have been Jack’s birthday.

“We wanted to celebrate him. The holidays are our first holidays without him and his first birthday without him, so we really wanted to celebrate him and his interests,” said Jack’s step-mom, Tonya Baker-Hughes.

The event will be at Friends Congregational Church in College Station from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. on Sunday and is open to the public.

Jack loved jazz, so there will be jazz groups, a silent auction, a gumbo cookoff, snacks and drinks, and outdoor games.

“Our proceeds from t-shirt sales and things like that and our silent auction will go towards the Wellborn Middle School jazz club and to the (Friends Congregational) youth group’s mission trips,” said Tonya.

Jack’s parents hope this event raises awareness about suicide.

“We want to just kind of highlight that suicide is a national problem and so we want kids to see how much it matters that you’re here. So if you’re in that position and you’re considering suicide, or you’re considering self-harm, talk to somebody, reach out, because that really can make a difference. People do care and you matter way more than you may think that you do,” said Sharon.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or needs help, the suicide and crisis lifeline you can call is 9-8-8.

