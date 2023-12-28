Murder suspect involved in standoff with authorities in San Jacinto County

The man inside the trailer is accused of killing at least one person in Polk County.
Murder suspect involved in standoff with authorities in San Jacinto County
Murder suspect involved in standoff with authorities in San Jacinto County
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
POINT BLANK, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities have a murder suspect surrounded at a home in Point Blank, according to ABC 13 in Houston.

The San Jacinto County Sheriff confirms that the man inside a trailer on St. Lucia Lane is suspected of killing at least one person in Polk County.

The location of the standoff is about 30 miles east of Huntsville.

Agencies on the scene include the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, San Jacinto Sheriff’s Office, Onalaska Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office SWAT officers.

For updates on this developing story, click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

