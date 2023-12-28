Powerball Jackpot climbs to a total of $685 million

By Julia Lewis
Dec. 27, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - December 27th is the second-to-last Powerball jackpot drawing of the year.

The jackpot has climbed to a total of $685 million.

The last drawing was on Christmas night with no jackpot winners. The lump-sum option, if someone wins Wednesday night, is an estimated $344.7 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on October 11th, when a California ticket won $1.765 billion.

Powerball says the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Bryan resident Charles E. Wilson regularly buys lottery tickets and is hopeful for this will be his lucky draw.

“If you think about it like that, it’s astronomical, but I’m a pretty lucky fellow anyhow, so I’ve got a pretty good chance,” said Wilson.

He says he can think of a lot of things to do with the winning jackpot.

“You know you always have to pay off all your bills, take care of all my grandkids and my children. I would like to open up a jazz club, and maybe buy a football franchise. Ya know, there’s a lot of things to think of,” said Wilson.

If no one wins this Powerball drawing, the next drawing will take place on Saturday.

