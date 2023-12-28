Sundance the dolphin dies at Miami Seaquarium

The Miami Seaquarium in Florida on Wednesday announced the death of one of its dolphins,...
The Miami Seaquarium in Florida on Wednesday announced the death of one of its dolphins, Sundance.(Miami Aquarium)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) – The Miami Seaquarium in Florida is mourning the loss of one of its dolphins.

According to a social media post, the dolphin named Sundance died Wednesday following “precursors of illness” the previous day.

Sundance had been at the aquarium for more than 30 years.

The dolphin was involved in an incident last year when he attacked a trainer during a show.

The Seaquarium said the trainer had accidentally scratched Sundance, which caused him to break away from the routine.

No details about Sundance’s death have been released.

This is not the first loss that the Seaquarium has had to endure in recent months.

The famed orca whale Lolita died there in August after living in captivity since 1970.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in San Antonio.
‘Very perplexing crime scene.’ Missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car
Three juveniles involved in the incident were arrested and detained for deadly conduct, and...
Investigation underway for two drive-by shootings in Brenham
Optimum
Texas AG secures settlement with parent company of Optimum for customer complaints
It’s unclear if the house was targeted or accidentally hit by celebratory gunfire.
Police investigating gunfire that struck Bryan home
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken...
US delegation meets with Mexico’s government on migrant influx, as officials clear border tent camp

Latest News

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington...
Jan. 6 rioter who was sentenced in secret provided information to authorities, court papers say
The firefighters posed together with their babies for the group photo during the department’s...
Fire department welcomes 15 babies in 1 year: ‘That has to be a record somewhere’
Brazos Valley Food Bank working to spread awareness about farm bill to help nutrition programs
Brazos Valley Food Bank spreads awareness about legislation to help nutrition programs
The event will be on Tuesday, January 2, from 12 pm. to 6 p.m.
American Red Cross to kick off 2024 with blood drive at Bryan office