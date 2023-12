BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Make it your New Year’s resolution to support more Aggie-owned and operated businesses.

You can do that by shopping at Aggieland Outfitters.

Aggieland Outfitters carries brands like Sauvignon John, 12 Fires, Messina Hof, and Wildflyer Mead.

Check out their full selection of 21+ beverages here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.