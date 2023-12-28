Teaching kids all about food production

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A recent 4-H event helped local students understand where their food comes from. 4-H Ambassadors captured the imaginations – as well as the stomachs – of children by demonstrating how pizza is made.

“The goal of Pizza Ranch is to teach kids about everything that goes into a pizza,” said Natalie Newton, a Texas 4–H Livestock Ambassador. “So there’s a grain station, a vegetable station, a dairy section, and a meat section.”

Newton is serving her third year as an ambassador, and believes it’s important to teach kids about what comprises their favorite foods. Today, it’s pizza.

“We are talking about beef and pork today, because those are the main two toppings on pizza. You have your hamburger sausage, you have your pepperoni, Canadian Bacon and all those other toppings. So, we’re educating them in what all goes into their food.”

The goal is to emphasize the importance of food production. Sometimes, it also includes busting a few myths:

“I asked [the kids], ‘Do y’all think chocolate milk comes from brown cows?’ Several knew the answer was no, but then, a few of them said, ‘Yes! chocolate milk comes from brown cows!’ We have to correct them on that. I think it’s really important they know that from the start.”

For Newton, the opportunity to teach kids about food production in her own hometown is particularly special:

“I was able to teach people about what I was passionate about, which was a great opportunity. I love educating my hometown! It’s kind of a great feeling. I’m like, ‘Oh! Hey!’ I know some of the teachers and some of the kids. It’s a good thing.”

