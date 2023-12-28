Two men arrested in Montgomery County for burglary

CONROE, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who are suspects in a burglary.

Shane Null, 38, was arrested and charged with Burglary of a Building and Possession of a Controlled Substance while Ronnie Rogers, 52, was a habitual offender and charged with Burglary of a Building.

The sheriff’s office says it responded to a burglary in the area of Old Houston Rd. in Conroe around 2 p.m. on December 20. They say over $12,000 worth of property was stolen. Surveillance cameras caught Null and Rogers on video stealing multiple tools and dirt bikes before they left in a light blue Kia Sedona.

On December 22, the owner of the the stolen property told the sheriff’s office that they had found the vehicle they had driven and it was occupied by the two men.

The sheriff’s office arrived at the location and both men were taken into custody. According to the sheriff’s office, both men confessed to the burglary and told the sheriff’s office the location of the stolen property which was returned to its owner.

Both men were transported to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Null’s bond sits at $24,500 and Rogers’ bond sits at $50,000.

