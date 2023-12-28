Worker crushed to death by trailer that collapsed on him

By WCVB via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (WCVB) - A worker was killed Wednesday morning when a 90,000-pound trailer collapsed and fell onto him.

It happened at a business in the Massachusetts town of Westborough, about 35 miles west of Boston.

The city’s fire chief says two workers were working on the 53-foot-long trailer portion of a tractor-trailer.

The male victim was underneath working on its landing gear when the accident happened.

Fire officials say the weight of the trailer, including its cargo contents of water bottles, was about 90,000 pounds.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has joined the investigation into what happened.

