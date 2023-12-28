Year-end holiday travel expected to be busy, experts share advice

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holiday season is wrapping up for 2023, but there are still some heavy travel days ahead. Experts predict December 29 is going to be busy, and travelers are encouraged to have patience and prepare.

In 2022, December 29 was the busiest travel day for the entire year.

“Nine million Texans will have traveled by the time this is all over and, generally speaking, a lot of people will be heading back into town over the weekend. We expect that to be a really busy day. Also, January 1st will be busy,” Marie Montgomery, a AAA spokesperson, said.

Montgomery encourages travelers to leave early in the morning to help avoid traffic congestion. She also said travel headaches can be cut down with some patience and focus.

“You could still hit a lot of pockets of traffic given that there’s so many people traveling,” Montgomery said. “You want to have your full attention on the road. You’re likely going to be traveling with others so let them do the navigating. Really just make sure that you are looking at what’s in front of you.”

For those opting to fly, there are still some travel warnings being advised. U.S. Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, says they’re working to prevent delays and cancellations, which can be tracked before travelers head out the door.

“We may see some bad weather impacting travel around Christmas and New Year’s FAA is working closely with airlines to plan for that possibility,” Buttigieg said. “If you are concerned about weather affecting your travel plans, please remember to check directly with your airline for the most up-to-date information about your flight.”

AAA says gas prices in Texas are significantly lower than the country average. They encourage travelers to shop around for prices during this travel period.

