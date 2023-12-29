Aggieland Humane Society doubles ideal capacity

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane Society continues to provide an essential service for pets in the community, but now they are reaching a point where there is not enough room for the animals in their care.

Thursday, Aggieland Humane posted a message on social media saying it was at double the ideal capacity. They said that means they cannot provide each dog with the “personalized care they deserve. Clean Kneels throughout the day, daily exercise and playtime, and quality time with each dog build a happy, healthy shelter.” The dogs are in a building made to shelter 48 of them, but as of Thursday, there are over 90.

Aggieland Humane said the overcrowding makes task feels impossible and the situation is unsustainable.

“There’s only so many people and so many dogs,” Savannah Gaines with Aggieland Humane Society said. “The shelter just wasn’t built for that many dogs.”

What the shelter right now is adopters and foster. It said people must come together to help innocent pets in their time of need.

“If you’re ready to adopt please come by and adopt all the pets are spayed and neutered, they’re up to date on vaccines they are microchipped, it’s a great deal,” Gaines said.

People looking to adopt can fill out an application and then take a walk through the kennels, Gaines said.

“We’ll adoption counsel you, everything you need to know whether it’s crate training, or what to do we’re there for you every step of the way, super easy just tell us what kind of personality, and size you’re looking for,” Gaines said.

Pets can be viewed online, but Gaines said it’s best to come in person if possible.

“You can really see the dog’s personality. It’s hard to tell from a picture how great they are,” Gaines said. “We post videos on our social media, you can follow us on Instagram, TikTok all those places to get some of that stuff too.”

For those not ready to adopt Gaines said they can foster, volunteer, or donate.

“We do depend on the local community as a non-profit to make all of this happen it takes all of us to take care of these little ones,” Gaines said.

Aggieland Humane Society will have new hours at the start of the new year and for people to watch for the announcement. It is located at 5359 Leonard Rd. and its current hours are 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday.

