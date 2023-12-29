Aggies Tangle with Panthers in Final Tune-up Before SEC Play

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas --- The Texas A&M men’s basketball team (8-4) faces Prairie View A&M (5-7) in its final non-conference tune-up before SEC play at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Reed Arena.

Saturday’s contest is a “Buzz’s Bunch” game with approximately 50 young people invited and nearly 300 total guests. Buzz’s Bunch seeks to connect young people with special needs to the game of basketball with an invitation to a game in the fall and a summer clinic. Originally founded during head coach Buzz William’s time in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Marquette, Buzz’s Bunch continued during his time in Blacksburg, Virginia at Virginia Tech and now at Texas A&M. Every player, coach and staff member has been lucky to develop a relationship, learn and grown from these children as Buzz’s Bunch has grown to more than 500 members spanning all three cities.

Texas A&M is 14-0 in the all-time series with its TAMU System sister school, including last year’s 86-66 win over the Panthers at Reed Arena (12/30/2022).

The Aggies are 8-4 heading into its final game before starting SEC play against LSU at on Jan. 6, 2024.

PROMOTIONS UPDATE

AGGIE BASKETBALL FAN ZONE: Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the Fan Zone includes games, giveaways, and activities for the whole family! For ALL fans opening one hour prior to tip-off.

12TH MAN REWARDS DOUBLE POINT EVENT: Earn DOUBLE points when checking into the game within 12th Man Rewards. Login or create a 12th Man Rewards account within the 12th Man Mobile app (official app of Texas A&M Athletics).

HOLIDAY HOOPS: Tickets beginning at $5 (Balcony) available in advance or on gameday.

TV/RADIO INFORMATION

The game will be televised on SEC Network with David Saltzman (play-by-play) and Richard Hendrix (analyst) on the call.

MILESTONES TO WATCH

Andersson Garcia’s next rebound will be the 250th of his Texas A&M career (46 games).

Wade Taylor IV needs two 3-pointers to reach 150 for his career. He would become the 7th player in school history to reach the milestone and the first since D.J. Hogg had 155 from 2015-18.

TRENDS AND NOTABLES

The SEC Player of the Week honors for Henry Coleman III (11/20) and Wade Taylor IV (12/18) have already matched the most in any single season for the Aggies since joining the SEC, and it’s the first time the Maroon & White have had two POWs during the non-conference schedule.

The Aggies are No. 18 in the NET and have a 3-3 record against Quad 1 opponents.

Taylor IV is 1 of only 6 DI players averaging 15.0+ points while also compiling 50+ assists and 25+ steals. Taylor averages 17.9 points and has a SEC-best 55 assists and 25 steals.

Coleman III has 5 games with 10 or more rebounds and ranks No. 3 in the SEC with 8.7 rebounds/game.

Texas A&M’s top five in minutes played are Taylor IV (370), Andersson Garcia (326), Coleman III (319), Jace Carter (273) and Hayden Hefner (257).

Texas A&M has scored 70 or more points in 11 of their first 12 games.

The Aggies have 20+ FTA in 9 of 12 games, including the past three. The M&W logged 38 FTA in its most recent game vs. HCU.

Garcia’s first start of 2023-24 on 12/22 vs. HCU resulted in a career-highs in off/def/total rebounds (9/10/19), as well as assists (4) and blocks (2).

Texas A&M’s 17.8 offensive rebounds/game rank No. 1 nationally. A&M has posted 15 or more offensive rebounds in 11 of 12 games. The only team to win the offensive rebounds battle vs. the Aggies was Iowa State (17-15).

The 2nd-chance opps have led to 94 more FGA than A&M opponents (7.8/G) and 39 more FGM (3.3/G).