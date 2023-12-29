B/CS Chamber of Commerce hosting Minority Small Business Forum Wednesday

By Karla Castillo
Published: Dec. 29, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the new year with an event to help people start and grow their business.

The 2024 Minority Small Business Forum is Wednesday, January 3 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley (1910 Beck St., Bryan).

Event organizers say the forum will provide resources and education to successfully start and grow a business.

“It is an opportunity for the Chamber to really have an opportunity to give businesses and minority small businesses access to information that they didn’t have before or didn’t know that they were needing,” said Jason Cornelius, Immediate Past Chairman and Chair of the Chamber’s Community Outreach Committee.

There will be an expert panel and booths focused on a variety of topics including Business Start-Up and Legalities, Understanding Bankers and How to Open an Account, Marketing Preparation and Strategies, HR/Hiring Practices, Bookkeeping/Budgeting/Taxes/Insurance.

“The other thing that we’re doing this year is we are expanding it to where, hopefully for all of our sessions, we’ll have them in English and Spanish,” said Cornelius. “That’s one of the things that we want to make sure that we’re giving access to this information to as many throughout the community as we can.

