Blinn students win National Cornhole Championship, singles continue Friday night

Freshman Austin Waskow and Clayton Ely won the College Championship Thursday night.
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two students from Blinn College are bringing home a national trophy after winning the American Cornhole League National Competition for College Doubles.

This event is happening in Myrtle Beach, NC, with teams of students and people of all ages. This competition is being streamed on ESPN 2 and at the American Cornhole League website.

Freshman Austin Waskow and Clayton Ely won the College Championship Thursday night.

“I’ve been playing corn hole for about three years now. This is the first year of actually taking it competitively,” Waskow said.

Waskow attended Rudder High School and Ely attended A&M Consolidated High School where each played baseball as rivals.

“I’ve been playing for probably a year and a half two years now. I don’t really plan to go pro or anything like that yet, but we’ll just kind of see where it takes me,” Ely said. “He played cornhole and it was just kind of like, let’s play cornhole together, be roommates and just see how it goes.”

Little did they know entering the competition, they’d be the pair to beat.

“We went four for four and we ended up playing the people we played in the championship and one of the [seed placement] games. So we kind of just knew a little bit about them before we played them on the championship court, but we threw pretty well all day,” Ely said.

Since winning doubles, Waskow has gone on to make it to the finals for singles. This will happen at 7:00 p.m. Friday. This will air on ESPN2 and be livestreamed through the American Cornhole League.

The pair are sponsored by WTF Cornhole Bags, KUHN’s Custom LLC and REDO Apparel.

