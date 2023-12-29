Bryan ISD’s Branch Elementary gets festive for academic night
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Branch Elementary put its holiday spirit on display at the school’s recent academic night.
The staff were decked out in festive clothes and had lots of games and activities for the students.
They showed off not just some awesome decorations, but also displayed the work the kids have been working on in the classroom.
