City of College Station launches short-term rental registration portal

City of College Station launches short-term rental registration portal
City of College Station launches short-term rental registration portal(City of College Station)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has a new and improved portal for short-term rental registration.

Many people rent out their homes during football season, but the city says it’s important to do it the right way.

City ordinance requires short-term rentals to be registered, have an inspection and pay hotel occupancy taxes each month.

The improved registration system allows you to do all of these things in one place. Previously, you had to pay the tax through a third party.

Permits are valid for one year and must be renewed annually.

You can access the new portal by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in San Antonio.
‘Very perplexing crime scene.’ Missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car
Three juveniles involved in the incident were arrested and detained for deadly conduct, and...
Investigation underway for two drive-by shootings in Brenham
Optimum
Texas AG secures settlement with parent company of Optimum for customer complaints
It’s unclear if the house was targeted or accidentally hit by celebratory gunfire.
Police investigating gunfire that struck Bryan home
A tractor-trailer driver is in custody after an hours-long chase and standoff on I-10 in Houston.
Texas highway chase ends with police ripping apart truck’s cab and pulling the driver out

Latest News

Toddler is invited to Steelers game and surprised with Superbowl tickets
College Station toddler invited to Steelers game, surprised with Superbowl tickets
Restaurant Report Card: December 28, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: December 28, 2023
Focus at Four: B/CS Chamber of Commerce discusses twin city growth
Focus at Four: B/CS Chamber of Commerce discusses twin city growth
Treat of the Day: Santa visits NICU at St. Joseph Health
Treat of the Day: Santa visits NICU at St. Joseph Health