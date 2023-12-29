City of College Station launches short-term rental registration portal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has a new and improved portal for short-term rental registration.

Many people rent out their homes during football season, but the city says it’s important to do it the right way.

City ordinance requires short-term rentals to be registered, have an inspection and pay hotel occupancy taxes each month.

The improved registration system allows you to do all of these things in one place. Previously, you had to pay the tax through a third party.

Permits are valid for one year and must be renewed annually.

You can access the new portal by clicking here.

