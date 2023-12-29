Classroom Champion Montgomery Popham of Milano High School

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion Montgomery Popham. The Milano High School senior has a 3.75 grade point average and ranks 6th in her class.

She is the president of the FFA and is involved in 4H, student council, Thespian Society, and One Act Play. Montgomery went to regionals in UIL Spelling and was also honored with the Herdsman Award.

“Just being a small part of Montgomery’s life has been really rewarding. I’ve had the privilege. I’ve been a witness to so many great things for this young lady, and it makes me very proud that she’s a part of Milano ISD, that she’s a part of the community of Milano,” said Forensic Science and Theatre Arts Teacher Susan Meyer.

“What inspires me the most is probably my mom. She’s really pushing me always to get involved as much as I can, and she really helps me along the way with advice and getting prepared for situations,” said Classroom Champion Montgomery Popham.

Athletically Montgomery plays volleyball, basketball, golf, cheers, and runs track for the Eagles. She’s been awarded Academic All District for basketball and volleyball and made 2nd team all district in basketball and is a cheer all american.

“She’s not super vocal on the court, but she’s going to buckle down and get to work and she’s going to do everything that’s asked of her and make sure that it’s done right and that we’re all trying to stay on the same track as well,” said Head Girls Basketball Coach and Math Teacher Matthew Hernandez.

Montgomery plans to attend Texas A&M and major in Public Health to become a speech pathologist.

Congratulations to Montgomery Popham, this week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.