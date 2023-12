COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Lady Mustangs fell to the Eagles, 55-36, in the Division ll Aggieland Invitational Championship.

Quin’neysia Shaffer lead the Mustangs with 15 points in the loss.

Madisonville plays at Lovelady next on January 2nd.

