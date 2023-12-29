Madisonville Lady Mustangs will play of Aggieland Division II Invitational crown Friday

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Lady Mustangs beat Canton Thursday afternoon 47-42 at Ole Tiger Gym to punch their ticket to the Division II Championship game on Friday.

Madisonville got 13 points from Shemia Morning. Canton was lead in scoring by Allison Rickman who had a game high 16 points.

Madisonville will take on Fairfield at 12:30 on Friday at Tiger Gym on the A&M Consolidated High School campus.

